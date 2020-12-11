Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 10 minutes ago

The only Tennessee based gambling app now that online sports betting is legal.

Sports betting now legal in the state of tennessee, a business with offices in nashville is throwing their hat into the ring.

News 12's joeli poole has more.

Sports betting allowed in tennessee news 12 now at 5:30 locally owned sports betting app tennessee joeli poole / http: tina hodges / president of action247 :21-:38 action 24/7 is a nashville based sportsbook company that allows tennessee residents over the age of 21 to legally bet money on licensed sports.

Residents can bet on football games, soccer matches, and even hockey.

Officials say their business gives people the chance to invest into a local company while still betting on all their favorite games.

"people have been betting either with a local bookie and are having to settle up at some smokey bar in town or betting offshore bookies and maybe getting your money weeks and weeks later.

We offer same day pay.

If you win today you get paid today."

For more information about online sports betting or action 24/7 go to wdef dot com.

In chattanooga, joeli poole , news 12 now.