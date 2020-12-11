Global  
 

Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Dec. 7-Dec. 13, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 1,659 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 25 fewer than Wednesday with 241 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 97% of state hospitals reporting.

Wednesday's seven-day average positivity rate in Colorado was 11.23%.

The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

There are 1,750 beds in use with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which is 245 less than what was reported on Dec. 2.

