Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 minutes ago

Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Dec. 7-Dec. 13, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 1,659 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 25 fewer than Wednesday with 241 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 97% of state hospitals reporting.

Wednesday's seven-day average positivity rate in Colorado was 11.23%.

The state's goal is to remain below 5%.