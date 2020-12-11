Vaccine Shortage

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 minutes ago

Vaccine is moving into the final stretch.

The f-d-a and an expert panel have been in an all day meeting.

That's right andrew, about 10 minutes ago a food and drug administration advisory panel approved the use of the pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

This is likely the last step before a u.s. decision to begin shipping millions of doses across the country.

The fda panel will look through the company's research for any potential setbacks.

If approved, the first shots could come within days.

The american public demands and deserves a rigorous, comprehensive and independent review of the data and that's what fda physicians and scientists all of us career public health servants have been doing over days, nights, weekends, and yes over the thanksgiving holiday.

The panel voted 17 to 4 that the vaccine is safe and effective against the coronavirus.

The pfizer vaccine would require special storage.

The tennessee department of health told me today that they are looking into a statewide plan.

