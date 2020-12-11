Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vaccine Shortage

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Vaccine ShortageDevelopments on the Pfizer vaccine today.

Vaccine is moving into the final stretch.

The f-d-a and an expert panel have been in an all day meeting.

News12's danielle moss joins us live with the latest details.

That's right andrew, about 10 minutes ago a food and drug administration advisory panel approved the use of the pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

This is likely the last step before a u.s. decision to begin shipping millions of doses across the country.

The fda panel will look through the company's research for any potential setbacks.

If approved, the first shots could come within days.

The american public demands and deserves a rigorous, comprehensive and independent review of the data and that's what fda physicians and scientists all of us career public health servants have been doing over days, nights, weekends, and yes over the thanksgiving holiday.

The panel voted 17 to 4 that the vaccine is safe and effective against the coronavirus.

The pfizer vaccine would require special storage.

The tennessee department of health told me today that they are looking into a statewide plan.

Live in chattanooga, danielle moss




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden Promises 100 Million Vaccine Shots in 100 Days, but Shortage Worries Rise

President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s promise to shift the course of the pandemic in his first 100...
NYTimes.com - Published

Fury over plan to give jailed killers, rapists, child molesters Covid vaccine first over elderly

Fury over plan to give jailed killers, rapists, child molesters Covid vaccine first over elderly People in the US state of Colorado are furious after it was revealed the state plans to vaccinate...
New Zealand Herald - Published

All's well that ends well: Shakespeare gets Covid vaccine

William Shakespeare was the second to receive the Covid-19 jab - and there was no shortage of puns.
BBC News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Santa Clara County Officials Outline COVID Vaccination Plan, Warn Of ICU Bed Shortage [Video]

Santa Clara County Officials Outline COVID Vaccination Plan, Warn Of ICU Bed Shortage

Kiet Do reports on Santa Clara County health officials giving details on how COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed (12-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:39Published
Flu vaccine shortage in MN [Video]

Flu vaccine shortage in MN

Late is better than never

Credit: KIMTPublished
ABC 36 plasma drive 10.21.20 [Video]

ABC 36 plasma drive 10.21.20

ABC 36 is teaming up with CSL Plasma for a plasma drive due to a shortage and to help find a Covid vaccine.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished