Blackburn Backlash

Marsha blackburn is facing some local backlash after criticizing chattanooga's sister city program, calling it a potential political weapon for the chinese government.

The president of the program published an open letter this week, blasting blackburn's remarks as xenophobic.

News 12's kenan scott

Andrew, that's right i spoke with karen claypool, president of chattanooga's sister cities program, who dismissed senator blackburn's remarks about the program having some worrisome implications for national security.

And after recent news of california representative eric swalwell being at the center of a chinese influence campaign, new questions have been raised about the program.

senator blackburn also signed on to a bill meant to rein in the sister cities program, citing national security concerns. In her open letter claypool derided blackburn's remarks as xenophobic encouraging the senator to participate in the program herself

To participate in the program herself when asked by sen.

when asked by senator blackburn statements further claypool told news 12 that they were simply untrue ... i think they are unfounded ... we are not a governmental agency. City councilman erskine ogilvy says that while the situation with representative swalwell is unfortunate doesn't substantiate senator blackburn's claims regarding sister cities as a way for china to promote any sort of espionage. He praised the sister city program as providing much cultural benefit to chattanooga

Black rinse claims regarding sister cities as a way to china to promote any sort of espionage you always have it to you today are don't have the best imitation and that's why i believe our intelligence service is good at picking up almost a just put it associated directly with sister cities ... i believe it's not fair but you know if it can happen with any country at any time for any reason will be praise the sister city program is providing much cultural benefit the chattanoog thing that there is no direct involvement with the chinese toe sister cities program, citing national security government ...concerns as her r.

kenan scott news