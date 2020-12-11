'Fill The Void' Distributes $250 Gift Cards To Help Families Feed Kids During Holidays Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:40s - Published 5 minutes ago 'Fill The Void' Distributes $250 Gift Cards To Help Families Feed Kids During Holidays Last December, at an annual Holidays for Kids event, the students were asked what they wanted from Santa and one kindergartner yelled out “food!” His small voice inspired a big movement "Fill the Void: Amp the Cause to End Hunger" to make sure children in Denver have enough to eat while home for the two-week winter break. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

