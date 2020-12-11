Local hospital implements new treatment for COVID-19

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

"* typically such a hearing is it's a new treatment that can improve outcomes for patients in the early stages of covid?

"*19.

And now one local hospital is making the latest therapy for coronavirus available for some of its patients.

The drug was just approved for emergency use back in november and it's being offered here at mercy one north iowa.

Bam infusion is given intraveniously and takes about an hour to administer.

It uses man?

"* made antibodies that reduce the amount of covid?

"*19 virus in your system, giving your body more time to develop antibodies to fight the virus.

The treatment is recommended for patients in the early stages of the infection ?

"* especially older adults "if you are diagnosed with a positive covid test and you fall into one of those categories, then you should contact your physician and they would want to order that for you."

Bam infusion can also be used to help young patients ?

"* between the ages f 12 and 17, who are at high risk from covid because of a preexisting conditions.

