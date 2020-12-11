Oregon, Washington game canceled

Global  
 

This comes one day after UW paused all team-related activities due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the program.

The oregon- washington rivalry football game scheduled for saturday at autzen stadium has been canceled.

The decision was made due to washington not having the minimum number of student- athletes available due to positive covid-19 cases within the program.

Kezi 9 sports reporter julian mininsohn is live in studio to explain what that means for the ducks pac-12 championship hopes.

Saturday's oregon- washington game was supposed to decide who goes to the pac-12 championship.

Because the game is canceled washington is the north division champion based off win percentage.

But that doesn't mean the ducks are out of the pac-12 championship game.

Washington's ability to play in the pac-12 championship game on december 18th is also in doubt.

King county is still enforicing a 14- day quarantine period for contact tracing.

The pac-12 hasn't determined which team -- if any -- would represent the pac-12 north if washington can't play.

This was the first oregon game that's been canceled this season.

But that doesn't necessarily mean the ducks won't play this weekend.

We will talk about that at 5 o clock.

Reporting in the studio




