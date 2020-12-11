Global  
 

Hackensack University Medical Center Preparing For Vaccine Arrival

Hospitals in the Tri-State Area are getting ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.


COVID Vaccine: Hackensack University Medical Center Getting Ready To Receive First Doses

Doctors at the medical center don't know exactly how much of the vaccine they're getting yet, but...
