Cameron White House 12.10.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Attorney General Daniel Cameron was at the White House today, discussing lawsuits to overturn the election.

General daniel cameron is among a group of attorneys general who met with president trump at the white house today.

L3: abc 36 news white daniel cameron, other attorneys general meet with president discussing lawsuits t ... the president met with the group of republican state attorneys general who are showing support for an effort to overturn the results of the presidential election.

President trump is still refusing to concede just days before the electoral college is set to vote.

Joining cameron and other attonreys general is texas attorney general ken paxton, who is spearheading the lawsuit, which is aimed at overturning the results in michigan, wisconsin, pennsylvania and georgia.