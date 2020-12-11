Menorah lighting 12.10.20
And hope during the pandemic is the message behind a cermony today in lexington.
L3: abc 36 news white 10-foot menorah lit to mark start of hanukkah lexington less than a half hour ago... chabad of the bluegrass lit this 10-foot menorah... marking the start of the eight-day hanukkah holiday.
The menorah is one of 15,000 public menorahs being lit worldwide.
The chabad of the bluegrass says this year's menorah lighting is even more important.... offering a message of hope during what has been... for many people... a very difficult time.
Today's menorah lighting in lexington kicks off a lighting each day of hanukkah, including lightings in richmond... somerset and georgetown.
