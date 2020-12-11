Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:35s - Published 5 minutes ago

Colorado polio survivor is hopeful about COVID-19 vaccine

Marny Eulberg was four years old when she was hospitalized with polio.

She spent six months in the hospital and had to learn to how to walk again when she was finally able to return home.

Eulberg, a retired physician, is still running a clinic for other polio survivors and she can't help but notice some parallels between polio and COVID-19.