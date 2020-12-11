Police clash with anti-government protesters in Valparaíso, Chile

National Democratic Congress supporters clash with police in Ghana



National Democratic Congress (NCD) supporters clash against the police in Accra, Ghana, after the re-election of President Nana Akufo-Addo. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 6 hours ago

Scuffles break out between police and anti-government protesters in Thailand



Scuffles erupted between police and anti-government protesters in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday (December 10)Footage filmed by Twitter user @PravitR shows a large group of riot police and numerous pr Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 16 hours ago