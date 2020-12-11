Global  
 

All 50 States Have Certified Election Results

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential election results.

West Virginia was the final state to certify presidential election results on Wednesday.

President-elect Joe Biden is projected to be awarded 306 electoral votes, while President Trump is projected to be given 232.

It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president.

President Trump has filed dozens of lawsuits challenging the results.

All of the filings made by President Trump or on his behalf have been dismissed at the state and federal levels.


