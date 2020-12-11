My accent is a khichdi now: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:17s - Published
Radhika Apte and Sarah Megan Thomas talk to Hindustan Times about their upcoming film, A Call To Spy.

While Radhika plays British spy Noor Inayat-Khan, Sarah is the writer-producer of the film who also plays spy Virginia Hall in this film set during the Second World War.

In this interview, Radhika tells us how she prepared for the role and Sarah tells us the way she brought in current world problems into her story.


