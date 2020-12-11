Christmas through Monroe County

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Wtva alexis jones is live with how residents are staying safe while enjoying the holidays.

I'm in aberdeen where christmas through monroe just kicked off a few minutes ago.

Earlier, people were putting up christmas lights downtown and decorations on their cars.

Since residents couldn't have a traditional parade, they are having a drive through one.

Folks can see the lights, pick up christmas presents at local stores, and grab cookies from mrs. clause.

Executive director of the aberdeen visitors bureau, tina robbins, said this is a safer way to enjoy the holidays.

"we need to all social distance so this is the perfect opportunity in your car , crank up the music, have your own personal carpool karaoke, sing some tunes, put some santa hats on, cruise through and look at the lights."

People are cruising from aberdeen main street and down commerce street.

Live in aberdeen.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

