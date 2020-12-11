West Point Football's Unsung Hero

Winners of four of the last five Class 5A state championships and tied with South Panola for the crown of the most titles in the state.

The West Point Green Wave are a powerhouse in Mississippi high school football.

When you hear the words, "west point".....you automatically think of football.

Wcbi sports chris bolton was able to learn more about one of the unsung heros who helps make this program so special.

Gall: "it's probably one of the best programs in the state and in the country."

One person who's been along for the ride with head coach chris chambless is team manager tyler gall.

Son of assistant coach roger burton, tyler and the green wave go back.

He's been helping with the team since 7th grade.

Chambless: "they just know what we want done everyday.

We don't have to tell them twice to do anything.

A lot of times we don't have to tell them one time to do it."

Tyler recently graduated from the access program offered by mississippi state university for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

He's taken many of the skills he's learned from access to help the green wave stay on top on the gridiron.

Gall: "it's helped me out so much throughout life.

I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for access at state."

