Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Planets Combining to Form Rare 'Christmas Star'

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Planets Combining to Form Rare 'Christmas Star'

Planets Combining to Form Rare 'Christmas Star'

NEW YORK — Astronomers are calling it the Great Conjunction of 2020.

On December 21 — coincidentally the winter solstice — the two largest planets in our solar system will appear to almost merge in Earth's night sky.

Jupiter and Saturn will get so close in the sky that they will almost appear to merge with one another.

Such a conjunction has not occurred for almost 800 years.

During the event, these two shiny gas giants will sit just 0.1 degrees apart, or a mere one-fifth the width of the Moon.

The sight will likely leave many casual observers wondering "What are those large, bright objects so close together in the sky?" In fact, Jupiter and Saturn will be so close that you will be able to fit them both in the same telescopic field of view.

That's an incredibly rare occurrence.

The last time Jupiter and Saturn were this close together was in 1226 A.D., at a time when Genghis Khan was conquering large swaths of Asia, and Europe was still generations away from the Renaissance.

The next Great Conjunction will occur in 2080.

Of course, many of us won't be around then, so it would be wise to soak in this show while you can.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rare ‘Christmas star’ will be in view when Jupiter, Saturn align for first time in 800 years

For the first time in eight centuries, the two largest planets in the Solar System, Jupiter and...
Christian Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas lights dazzle at Wollaton Hall - famous for being used as Wayne Manor in Batman film (The Dark Knight Rises) [Video]

Christmas lights dazzle at Wollaton Hall - famous for being used as Wayne Manor in Batman film (The Dark Knight Rises)

Dazzling footage show a spectacular Christmas lights display being beamed onto a mansion famous for being Wayne Manor in the Batman film The Dark Knight Rises. The festive illuminations were..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
For the First Time in 800 Years, a “Christmas Star” Will Illuminate the Skies This Month [Video]

For the First Time in 800 Years, a “Christmas Star” Will Illuminate the Skies This Month

Jupiter and Saturn are set to put on quite the show on December 21.

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 00:54Published