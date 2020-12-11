Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA Panel Approves First COVID Vaccine In U.S.

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:55s - Published
FDA Panel Approves First COVID Vaccine In U.S.

FDA Panel Approves First COVID Vaccine In U.S.

The first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Massachusetts in days.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CDC Panel Proposes To Give Covid Vaccine To Nursing Homes, Healthcare Workers First

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proposed that healthcare...
RTTNews - Published

FDA Panel Recommends Emergency Use Of Pfizer, BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee has recommended the emergency use...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •DNACBS NewsTechCrunchVOA NewsUpworthyNYTimes.com


CBS Evening News, December 10, 2020

FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use; Andrea Bocelli and...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward [Video]

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward

An FDA advisory panel recommended the FDA approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization, bringing a sign of a light at the end of the tunnel for many during this pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:58Published
Biggest Vote Of Confidence Yet For Pfizer COVID Vaccine [Video]

Biggest Vote Of Confidence Yet For Pfizer COVID Vaccine

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports an FDA advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published
America’s First COVID Vaccine Clears Final Hurdle, Public Health Officials Push For Equitable Access [Video]

America’s First COVID Vaccine Clears Final Hurdle, Public Health Officials Push For Equitable Access

As soon as the FDA approves the COVID vaccine, public health expert will help get the vaccine to those who need it most. But convincing certain communities may prove to be a challenge. WBZ-TV's..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:41Published