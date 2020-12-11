FDA Panel Approves First COVID Vaccine In U.S.
The first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Massachusetts in days.
WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forwardAn FDA advisory panel recommended the FDA approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization, bringing a sign of a light at the end of the tunnel for many during this pandemic.
Biggest Vote Of Confidence Yet For Pfizer COVID VaccineCBS4's Skyler Henry reports an FDA advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine.
America’s First COVID Vaccine Clears Final Hurdle, Public Health Officials Push For Equitable AccessAs soon as the FDA approves the COVID vaccine, public health expert will help get the vaccine to those who need it most. But convincing certain communities may prove to be a challenge. WBZ-TV's..