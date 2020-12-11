Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Wins Crucial Vote
Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Wins Crucial Vote
The covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is one big step closer to the public.
A group of outside experts assembled by the FDA largely voted to recommend the vaccine.
The vaccine was recommended for emergency use in people ages 16 and older.
The over eight-hour advisory committee meeting featured presentations and discussions.
However, several members said they were uncomfortable recommending its use to people ages 16-17.
The limited data available right now, according to Gizmodo.