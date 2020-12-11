Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 6 minutes ago

Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Wins Crucial Vote

The covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is one big step closer to the public.

A group of outside experts assembled by the FDA largely voted to recommend the vaccine.

The vaccine was recommended for emergency use in people ages 16 and older.

The over eight-hour advisory committee meeting featured presentations and discussions.

However, several members said they were uncomfortable recommending its use to people ages 16-17.

The limited data available right now, according to Gizmodo.