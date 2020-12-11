Vincennes Rivet South Knox

Skip to main content
Lady Patriots win sixth straight

We had a knox county girls basketball showdown as south knox hosted vincennes rivet... hallie kirk had the hot hand early for south knox....she splashes home the three... are-e-on-uh ger-kin answers with a three for rivet....she had 13... freshman ann-uh herman had a big game...she can't find anyone to pass to so she shoots it...she led rivet with 14.... vincennes rivet wins their sixth straight, winning 48-41 at south knox...

