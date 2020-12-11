Stewartville's Erin Lamb will play basketball to stay in shape for college volleyball

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

The senior will play college volleyball at the University of Kentucky.

Career ?

"* just we have a slew of local student athletes who have already made committments to play their sports at division one colleges.

With sports on pause ?

"* k?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t n sports director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

"* is finding out how they're staying active./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

?

"* i had the chance to talk with stewartville volleyball standout ?

"* erin lamb ?

"* wh among those athletes and will head to lexington to play volleyball for the wildcats once she graduates.

Until then ?

"* she's finding alternate was to stay active.xxx it's definitely been a senior that i will never forget to say the least.

2020 has been an emotional rollercoaster for high school athletes.

While this season may not have ended the way stewartville senior erin lamb had hoped ?

"* she remains thankful.

I will never forget like the moments that i already made and all the memories that stewartville volleyball has given me already.

And more memories are bound to be made.

Southeastern minnesota hasn't seen the last of lamb.

Crowd noise following a one year break, this winter erin will lace up her sneakers and return to the basketball court to stay in shape we have been doing like little workouts ?

"* footwork, agility, just a little bit conditioning which that definitely will compliment volleyball and just the overall idea of staying in shape once she graduates ?

"* lamb will head to lexington where she'll play volleyball for the university of kentucky in storied memorial coliseum.

With college volleyball season pushed to the spring ?

"* the wildcats are conducting virtual workouts during winter break.

They are having workout that they are posting on their stength and conditioning coach's social media and stuff so i'm able to follow along and see what they're doing and everything.

The chance to play volleyball for a top women's program is a childhood dream come true.

I am so excited to be able to go on and play at that level.

My dreams have always been to be able to play at that level and i'm just (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Her and her classmates are excited to report to lexington ?

"* but since college volleybal is taking place in the spring ?

"* coaches are sure