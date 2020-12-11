11pm ABC Coronavirus 12102020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

But as Reena Roy reports, the FDA commissioner still has to approve the vaccine before it's sent out to states.

An independent FDA panel voted yes for the Pfizer vaccine after meeting today.

In our top story at 11... an independent f-d-a panel voted yes for the pfizer vaccine after meeting today.

But as reena roy reports..

The f-d-a commissioner still has to approve the vaccine, before it's sent out to states.

Script: nat pop "we do have a favorable vote.

" an historic day..nine months into the relentless covid-19 pandemic..

An fda advisory committee officially voting yes for the pfizer vaccine..after an entire day of deliberations and questions.

Now the fda commissioner will have to give the final green light before it's sent out..

He spoke out earlier on abc's good morning america.

Dr hahn: we can act quickly and we intend to and understand the urgency of the situation.

Sure we make the best decision for the american people 2.9 million doses will be sent out across the country within just 24 hours of authorization.

New colorado video states have been doing test runs with mock vials in ultra cold freezers..to make sure they're ready to distribute immediately.

Susan mashni, vice president of pharmacy for the mount sinai health system: "we really want to treat this vaccine as the liquid gold that it is, because it's really the only tool that we have right now in our tool box to cure this disease."

A pivotal moment in the fight against covid-19..

Wednesday was the deadliest since the pandemic began 9 months ago..with 3,124 americans succumbing to the virus..

That death toll surpassing that of the 9/11 attacks.

Tom nicholson, who lives in the central valley of california, remembering his 94 year old mother jean..who died from covid-19 recently.

Tom nicholson: she said she was surrounded by angels.

It was humbling because she was in fact surrounded by angels, ready to take her to her final home.

Reena roy tag: officials say widespread vaccination to help curb the rising number of cases may not happen until spring of next year..

So it is important to keep following safety precautions..like social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing a mask.

Reena roy abc news new york.

