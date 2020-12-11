SSOU Punter Jaxon Clark produces new hype-up video for SOU Football

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 weeks ago

Southern oregon punter jaxon clark is at it again.

We have been checking up on him throughout the year as he recovers from a broken leg that happened in a freak sideline accident.

But for amateur athlete this week, we focus on what clark is doing with his creative mind.

While sou punter jaxon clark recovers from a devastaing leg injury, he has taken over as the team's social media expert.

But his talents have taken him even further than what he imagined.

This week releasing a new southern oregon football hype up video that is sure to give a football fan chills.

And it really kind of started with finding a way to get people more engaged while being able to sit at home.

Like there's not a whole lot that we can do football wise while we are.

You know, either quarantining or while we're just sitting at home.

Even when we go out, we don't, we don't see anybody.

We don't have those face-to-face interactions anymore.

It's really hard to be motivated right now, as i'm sure everyone kind of knows.

Um, and i feel like i just wanted to try to create some of that motivation and some of that excitement and bring it back to somewhere where people are excited again about.

It begins by crossing the red line at full speed corner on the way.

By becoming a raider, you become a part of something greater than just yourself.

We walk on roads that have been paved by legends.

It gives you chills.

