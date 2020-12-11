'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit: Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (December 10) there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of the year, a prospect that has weighed on the pound as markets see increasing risk of economic rupture.
Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is "very important there is a deal" done between the UK and EU "for our trade with Europe" and "our relationship with Europe". His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted there is a "strong possibility" of no trade deal with the EU.
The Prime Minister has warned there is a "strong possibility" that the UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public to prepare for the end of the transition period. Boris Johnson said it is more likely the UK will get an Australian-style "option".
