'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit: Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (December 10) there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of the year, a prospect that has weighed on the pound as markets see increasing risk of economic rupture.


Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is "very important there is a deal" done between the UK and EU "for our trade with Europe" and "our relationship with Europe". His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted there is a "strong possibility" of no trade deal with the EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The Prime Minister has warned there is a "strong possibility" that the UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public to prepare for the end of the transition period. Boris Johnson said it is more likely the UK will get an Australian-style "option". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned there is a “strong possibility” thatthe UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public toprepare for the end of the transition period.

'Strong possibility' of no Brexit trade deal, UK PM says

 Boris Johnson says negotiations with the EU will continue, but are "not yet there at all".
EU breaks deadlock over €1.8tn budget and Covid-recovery fund

 A compromise was reached with Hungary and Poland who had threatened a veto over the rule-of-law clause.
EU will lose supremacy unless it invests more, diplomacy chief tells Euronews [Video]

EU will lose supremacy unless it invests more, diplomacy chief tells Euronews

“If you intend to be autonomous, you have to pay your own expenses,” the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs told Euronews Brussels Correspondent Ana Lazaro Bosch in The Global Conversation.

EU's €1.8 trillion budget approved after Hungary and Poland remove their vetoes [Video]

EU's €1.8 trillion budget approved after Hungary and Poland remove their vetoes

The €1.8 trillion package includes the EU's seven-year budget (€1.1 tr) and the €750 billion COVID-19 recovery fund.

Boris Johnson says there’s a “strong possibility” the UK will not reach a post-Brexit trade...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of a "strong possibility" the UK will leave without a deal....
The Prime Minister has been struggling to cut a a deal with the EU.
UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and..

Analysts see a need for compromise on both sides.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and..

