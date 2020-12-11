NMMC selects expert to discuss coronavirus vaccine in virtual meeting

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

Just moments after the recommendation, the north mississippi medical center held a fireside chat to discuss the coronavirus vaccine with an expert.

Wtva's rhea thornton is in clay county and sat in on the virtual meeting to tell us more about the up-and-coming shot.

Tonight the north mississippi medical center asked infectious disease expert glenn worthmann to speak at the virtual meeting telling us more about the revolutionary process in making the coronavirus vaccine.

" glenn wortmann - senior director of infectious disease at medstar washington hospital center: "in one year, to go from discovery of something to development of a vaccine, it's amazing."

Worthmann works at the medstar washington hospital center.

He said there are currently four types of coronavirus vaccines... but one thing many people should know is what vaccines actually do.

"there's a lot of press right now about that vaccines don't work.

They don't stop infection.

We don't have any vaccines that stop infection.

All the vaccines do is prime the immune system to go attack the invader so it doesn't cause disease."

The coronavirus vaccines are no different.

Pfizer is one of the most commonly discussed vaccines being prepared for useage... and worthmann said the side effects of the vaccine, aren't much more than the flu shot.

"people tend to react to this vaccine.

I think it's going to be a lot like the shingles vaccine in the side effect profile."

Many individuals are concerned about the speed at which the vaccine was created... but worthmann said the pacing changed only in the paperwork process.

"the fda, you know, had a pace and they would approve things at their own pace in the past.

Now, all that paperwork part has been condensed.

The actually clinical trial, as far as i'm aware, is rock solid."

Worthmann said he thinks the only way out of this will be through vaccination; however, the vaccine will only be available to those 16 or older if approved because it was not tested on children.

He also said if you've contracted the virus, you must wait two to three months to get the vaccine after symptoms. live in west point, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

And pfizer said it planned on applying for full approval in april,