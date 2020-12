'It means freedom': COVID-19 survivor reacts to FDA vaccine recommendation Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:11s - Published 5 minutes ago 'It means freedom': COVID-19 survivor reacts to FDA vaccine recommendation In late March, Raul Pero was told he was positive for COVID-19. At 39 years old, Pero had no pre-existing conditions, and told Denver7 he thought his touch with COVID-19 would be like the flu. It wasn't. 0

