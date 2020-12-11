Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:04s - Published 4 minutes ago

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Time 'Person of the Year' 2020 | Oneindia News

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year.

The Democratic pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump who Biden defeated in November's election.

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg was Time's Person of the Year last year, while Trump won in 2016.