Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 1 Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:20s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:20s - Published Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 1 Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 1 Trailer (2021) - Plot synopsis: The 'Bad Batch' of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Writers: Jennifer Corbett, George Lucas Star: Dee Bradley Baker 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like