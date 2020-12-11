Phoenix Movie

Phoenix Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Bayar is a most popular kid at his private high school, captain of the school’s basketball team and has excellent academic skills especially in physics and math.

He is on a verge of being selected for trials for the national team, his team is winning the city’s high school cup games, he is popular with girls and adored by his classmates and friends.

But he's harboring a secret - his family faces a tuition payment problem, and he finds himself unable to deal with this new situation.

In Mongolian with English subtitles.