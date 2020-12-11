Dame Barbara in Eastenders & Carry On Abroad

Global  
 

Dame Barbara Windsor starred in nine Carry On films before taking the role of Peggy Mitchell in Eastenders


British actress Dame Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap "EastEnders," has died aged 83 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Dame Barbara Windsor was in the 'Carry On' series of British comedy films before she played Peggy Mitchell in BBC's Eastenders

Carry On and EastEnders actress Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83.

