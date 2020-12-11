|
Stars pay tribute to legendary actress Dame Barbara Windsor
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 02:15s - Published
A host of friends and former co-stars have paid tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor following her death from Alzheimer's.
Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, has died aged...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband has paid tribute to his “wife, best friend and soulmate” saying...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
Actress Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, has died...
BBC News - Published
British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83
British actress Dame Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap "EastEnders," has died aged 83 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04Published
Dame Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83
Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83 after a long battle with Alzheimer's, her husband Scott Mitchell has confirmed.
Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 02:16Published
