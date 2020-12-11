Global  
 

Stars pay tribute to legendary actress Dame Barbara Windsor

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 02:15s - Published
A host of friends and former co-stars have paid tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor following her death from Alzheimer's.


EastEnders and Carry On actress Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, has died aged...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband on the loss of his ‘wife, best friend and soulmate’

Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband has paid tribute to his “wife, best friend and soulmate” saying...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

In pictures: Barbara Windsor

Actress Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, has died...
BBC News - Published


Oliver Dowden pays tribute to 'national treasure' Dame Barbara Windsor [Video]

Oliver Dowden pays tribute to 'national treasure' Dame Barbara Windsor

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden reacts to the passing of former EastEnders andCarry On star Dame Barbara Windsor, who has died at the age of 83.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 [Video]

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

British actress Dame Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap "EastEnders," has died aged 83 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Dame Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83 [Video]

Dame Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83

Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83 after a long battle with Alzheimer's, her husband Scott Mitchell has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:16Published