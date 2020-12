Angela Merkel begs Germans to social distance before Christmas Video Credit: BRUT - Duration: 01:47s - Published 1 week ago Angela Merkel begs Germans to social distance before Christmas "I am begging all of you, before Christmas, before going to see grandma and grandpa ... isolate yourselves for a week beforehand." In an emotional appeal to Germans, Angela Merkel urges caution over the holidays and calls for new COVID restrictions. 0

