Kurt Russell says Goldie Hawn's happiness is 'irresistible'
Kurt Russell says Goldie Hawn’s “happiness is irresistible”, as the happy couple gush over one another after 38 years together.
Kurt Russell: Goldie Hawn's happiness is 'irresistible'Kurt Russell says Goldie Hawn’s “happiness is irresistible”, as the happy couple gush over one another after 38 years together.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn reveal why they have never felt the need to get marriedKurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have never felt the need to get married as they believe "the will to stay together" is more important in a relationship.
'The Christmas Chronicles' Cast On Working With Kurt Russell, Goldie HawnKurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return to play our favourite couple from the North Pole in Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles 2". Joining them are original cast members Kimberly Williams-Paisley and..