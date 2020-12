Taylor Swift messages US fan who used her song in impressive Christmas light show Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published 45 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:22s - Published Taylor Swift messages US fan who used her song in impressive Christmas light show A singer from Twinsburg, Ohio, received a surprise message from Taylor Swift after she used her song "Christmas Tree Farm" as the backing track for an impressive Christmas light show. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend