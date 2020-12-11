'Congress weak': Sanjay Raut says will support Sharad Pawar for UPA chief post

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that his party would be happy if NCP chief Sharad Pawar becomes UPA chairman.

Raut said that Congress is weak now and hence opposition needs to come together.

"We will be happy if Sharad Pawar sir becomes the UPA chairman.

However, I have heard that Pawar sir has personally refused it.

We will support him if such a proposal comes to the fore officially," he said.

The Shiv Sena leader added, "The Congress is a big party, however, it has become weak now.

Hence, the opposition needs to come together and strengthen the UPA." This came after NCP termed as baseless media speculation that Pawar may head UPA.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said there are unsubstantiated reports in the media regarding Pawar taking over as the chairperson of the UPA.