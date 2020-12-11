'Congress weak': Sanjay Raut says will support Sharad Pawar for UPA chief post

Farmer unions have rejected the proposal sent by the Centre to end the impasse over the new farm laws. The agitating farmers have also called for a nationwide protest on December 14. Meanwhile, a delegation of Opposition party leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding roll back of the three contentious farm laws. The five-member delegation of opposition leaders included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan. Watch the full video for more.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at the opposition parties over the protest by farmers. Prasad said that the UPA government had done the same when it was in power and added that they are opposing only for the sake of it. ‘The Congress, in their 2019 manifesto, had promised to repeal the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act and make trade of agricultural produce including export free from all restrictions,’ Prasad said. The Union Minister added that the Congress & other opposition parties had done the same during the CAA or other bills and added that this was their attempt to stay politically relevant after massive electoral setbacks. He also assured farmers that their land will not be sold or leased under the new contract farming laws. ‘I am also the Law Minister. I want to assure them that the land will not be sold, leased or mortgaged under the new contract farming laws, he said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a dig at Union minister Raosaheb Danve's claim of China and Pakistan being behind the ongoing farmers' protests, saying if is true, then the Centre should teach a lesson to the neighbouring countries. Union minister Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers. Reacting to it, Raut said, "The Shiv Sena takes this statement of the Union minister seriously...now, it is the responsibility of the central government to teach the two neighbouring countries a lesson." Watch the full video for more details.
Politics continues unabated as farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if the government has any heart, PM Modi should himself go and meet the farmers. He added that this is not a political movement and that it is the responsibility of every person to stand by the farmers. Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy lashed out at the ‘award wapsi’ bogey and said that they have never actually returned any award and do it only for publicity. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Indian National Congress is in talks with the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' to jointly contest upcoming local-level elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar grouping is led by Farooq..
