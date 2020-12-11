Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 minutes ago

Oliver Dowden on tackling Covid vaccine misinformation

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden outlines the steps the government is taking to avoid the spread of misinformation and disinformation on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn