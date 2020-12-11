Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson sues estranged husband for fraud

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Kelly Clarkson sues estranged husband for fraud

Kelly Clarkson sues estranged husband for fraud

Kelly Clarkson's divorce has taken a nasty turn and she has filed documents accusing her estranged husband of defrauding her out of millions.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson Accuses Estranged Husband Of Fraud Amid Divorce

Clarkson has also been sued by Starstuck Management
Daily Caller - Published


Related videos from verified sources

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids

Kelly Clarkson has been granted primary custody of her two children with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Kelly Clarkson really worried for her kids amid divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson really worried for her kids amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson is terrified about the damage her increasingly nasty split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is doing to the former couple's kids.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids [Video]

Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids

Kelly Clarkson has been granted primary custody of her two children with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published