Michigan GOP lawmakers back lawsuit aiming to overturn election results

States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn electionGeorgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the..
‘I’d Get My House Bombed Tonight,’ Says GOP Lawmaker On What Would Happen If She Failed to Support White House Efforts to Kim Ward supports the president in Pennsylvania over fears of violent retribution otherwise. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo..