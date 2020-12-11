|
|
|
UK, EU prepare for potential no-deal Brexit
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:07s - Published
UK, EU prepare for potential no-deal Brexit
Leaders of the UK and EU have given negotiators just three more days to shore up a post-Brexit trade deal, but British PM warns there is a strong possibility they will fail.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Trucks stack up at English port as Brexit looms
Trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stacked up for miles on Thursday just three weeks before Britain exits the European Union.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
With the vaccine rollout and a potential Brexit deal looming, his government has a chance to wash...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
With the vaccine rollout and a potential Brexit deal looming, his government has a chance to wash...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
US indices are expected to see a lukewarm open, with futures pointing at the Dow Jones Industrial...
Proactive Investors - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Goldman Sachs:UK Economy To Grow 7%
On Friday, Goldman Sachs predicted the UK's economy will grow 7% in 2021.
The growth will be led by the coronavirus vaccine rollout and a Brexit trade deal.
Over half of the country's population is..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38Published
|