UK, EU prepare for potential no-deal Brexit

Leaders of the UK and EU have given negotiators just three more days to shore up a post-Brexit trade deal, but British PM warns there is a strong possibility they will fail.


Brexit: EU leaders told no UK deal more likely than not

 The bloc's 27 leaders are warned situation is "difficult" and key issues unresolved ahead of Sunday deadline.
Trucks stack up at English port as Brexit looms [Video]

Trucks stack up at English port as Brexit looms

Trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stacked up for miles on Thursday just three weeks before Britain exits the European Union.

Oliver Dowden on Brexit trade deal: We are 90% of the way there [Video]

Oliver Dowden on Brexit trade deal: We are 90% of the way there

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tells LBC "we are 90% of the way there" onsecuring a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

Brexit Countdown: 20 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 20 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

For Boris Johnson, a Week to Exorcise the Demons of 2020

With the vaccine rollout and a potential Brexit deal looming, his government has a chance to wash...
For Boris Johnson, Vaccine Rollout Offers Last Chance to Show Competence

With the vaccine rollout and a potential Brexit deal looming, his government has a chance to wash...
Wall Street to see mixed open

US indices are expected to see a lukewarm open, with futures pointing at the Dow Jones Industrial...
Goldman Sachs:UK Economy To Grow 7% [Video]

Goldman Sachs:UK Economy To Grow 7%

On Friday, Goldman Sachs predicted the UK's economy will grow 7% in 2021. The growth will be led by the coronavirus vaccine rollout and a Brexit trade deal. Over half of the country's population is..

