Christina Milian expecting third child

Singer and actress Christina Milian is pregnant with her third child, less than a year after welcoming her son.


Christina Milian American singer, songwriter and actress

Christina Milian Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child With Matt Pokora

Christina Milian is pregnant again! The 39-year-old “Dip It Low” superstar and 35-year-old...
Christina Milian is pregnant with her third child, 10 months after welcoming her son [Video]

Christina Milian is pregnant with her third child, 10 months after welcoming her son

Christina Milian is pregnant with her third child, just 10 months after welcoming her son Isaiah, who was her first child with her partner Matt Pokora.

