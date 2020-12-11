Global  
 

Canary Islands resumes flights to return migrants

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Spanish region sends migrants and refugees back to North Africa as struggles to cope with a surge in arrivals, with 22,000 people coming this year.


Canary Islands removed from travel corridors list [Video]

The Canary Islands have been removed from the travel corridors list, TransportSecretary Grant Shapps has announced. People arriving in the UK from thepopular Spanish islands from 4am on Saturday must self-isolate. The decisionis a major below to the UK travel industry, which has been badly hit by thecoronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Spain starts sending migrants home [Video]

More than 22,000 people reached the Canary Islands this year, with at least 8,000 arrivals recorded in November alone.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published

Europe migrant crisis: Ten days of Atlantic peril in search of Spain

 More than 19,000 African migrants have crossed to the Canary Islands this year alone but hundreds died.
BBC News
Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary Islands [Video]

Growing desperation and a surge in deaths - thousands of migrants seek asylum on Spain's Canary Islands.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:57Published

What does the UAE’s art and cultural scene look like post COVID-19? [Video]

What does the UAE’s art and cultural scene look like post COVID-19?

Vibrant, diverse, and plentiful are a few words that describe the UAE’s culture and art scene, which also serves as a hub for regional creatives stemming from the Middle East and North Africa to share their work, before the pandemic.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 12:00Published
Migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands [Video]

A boat with 35 migrants of North African origin on board was heading towards the Canary Islands when it capsized on Tuesday, emergency services said. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:00Published

Europe migrant crisis: Ten days of Atlantic peril in search of Spain

BBC News - Published


Canary Islands migrants: Spain struggles as African arrivals rise [Video]

Local government is overwhelmed as 9,000 migrants from Africa arrive in the past month alone.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published
Senegalese migrants vow to sail to Europe again [Video]

A surge of migrants leaving Senegal for Europe in the last few weeks has left hundreds dead at sea and thousands stranded on the Spanish island of Gran Canarias. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:56Published
How a woman and her migrant brother were reunited [Video]

On Nov. 7, Sarah Bettache received an unexpected phone call from her brother Ahmed, who told her he was on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. Two days earlier, the 19-year-old had left his native..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:46Published