The Canary Islands have been removed from the travel corridors list, TransportSecretary Grant Shapps has announced. People arriving in the UK from thepopular Spanish islands from 4am on Saturday must self-isolate. The decisionis a major below to the UK travel industry, which has been badly hit by thecoronavirus pandemic.
Vibrant, diverse, and plentiful are a few words that describe the UAE’s culture and art scene, which also serves as a hub for regional creatives stemming from the Middle East and North Africa to share their work, before the pandemic.
