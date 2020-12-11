Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 surge forces Chile to reimpose restrictions

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s - Published
COVID-19 surge forces Chile to reimpose restrictions

COVID-19 surge forces Chile to reimpose restrictions

A surge in COVID-19 infections in southern Chile has surpassed the second wave in European countries.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chile Chile Country in South America

Mexico health experts concerned about COVID vaccine supply [Video]

Mexico health experts concerned about COVID vaccine supply

Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Brazil have secured bilateral agreements with vaccine manufacturers.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published
Chilean zoo welcomes two red pandas [Video]

Chilean zoo welcomes two red pandas

"Ichiha" and "Popo" are two red pandas who have become the novelty of a Chilean zoo hosting them as part of a conservation project for their endangered species.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published
Hundreds protest in Chile demanding access to pensions [Video]

Hundreds protest in Chile demanding access to pensions

Hundreds of people protested in the Chilean capital demanding access to pension funds to help them in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Chile domestic violence: Rights groups demand protection for women [Video]

Chile domestic violence: Rights groups demand protection for women

From Mexico to Chile, thousands took to the streets to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published