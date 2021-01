Man to face judge in double homicide

DOUG: RIGHT NOW A MIDDLEBOROUGHMAN IS PREPARING TO FACE AJUDGE, CHARGED WITH MURDERINGHIS PARENTS IN THE HOME THEYSHARED.THE BODIES OF 55-YEAR-OLD RENEETRUE AND 52-YEAR-OLD DAVID TRUEWERE FOUND IN THEIR HIGHLANDSTREET HOME YESTERDAY MORNING.POLICE WENT TO THE HOUSE FOR AWELL-BEING CHECK AFTER THEY DIDNOT SHOW UP FOR WORK.POLICE SAY THE COUPLE’S21-YEAR-OLD SON RYAN TRUE WASFOUND A SHORT TIME LATER.