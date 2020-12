US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:56s - Published 5 minutes ago

The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

MORE INTO THE F-D-A' PANEL'SDECISION TO APPROVE PFIZER'SCOVID-19 VACCINE.

WHILE APFIZER OFFICIAL SAID YESTERDAYTHAT THEY HAD SEEN "NO SERIOUSALLERGIC REACTIONS" TO THEVACCINE DURING THE TRIAL, ACOMMITTEE MEMBER URGEDCONTINUED STUDIES.

THEAPPROVAL COMES JUST DAYS AFTERREPORTS THAT TWO PEOPLE IN THEU-K HAD SEVERE ALLERGICREACTIONS AFTER RECEIVING THEVACCINE.

SOMETHING YESTERDAY'SCOMMITTEE KEPT AT THE TOP OFTHEIR MINDS."THE AMERICAN PUBLIC DEMANDSAND DESERVES A RIGOROUS,COMPREHENSIVE, AND INDEPENDENTREVIEW OF THE DATA.

THAT'SWHAT FDA PHYSICIANS ANDSCIENTISTS, ALL OF US PUBLICHEALTH SERVANTS HAVE BEENDOING OVER DAYS, NIGHTS,WEEKENDS, AND YES, OVER THTHANKSGIVING HOLIDAY." DOCTORSSAY APPROPRIATE MEDICALTREATMENT USED TO MANAGEIMMEDIATE ALLERGIC REACTIONSMUST BE IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLEIN THE EVENT A REACTIONHAPPENS.