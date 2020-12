Additional Pennsylvania Restrictions Go Into Effect At 12 A.M. Saturday Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:04s - Published 5 minutes ago Jan Carabeo reports. Jan Carabeo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New COVID-19 Restrictions Take Effect Saturday



On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced a new set of restrictions for the state to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Among them are stopping indoor dining, closing gyms, and pausing youth.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:29 Published 5 minutes ago