Taylor Swift pays tribute to late grandmother on evermore track
Taylor Swift's song 'marjorie' is an ode to her late grandmother of the same name who pops up in her dreams frequently.
Taylor Swift donates $13,000 to struggling Michigan momA Michigan mom got some financial relief after struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift's New Surprise Album, Shakira's Moves Go Viral on TikTok and More | Billboard NewsIn today's top stories, Taylor Swift shocks fans by announcing her second surprise album, Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor make Forbes' 'World's 100 Most Powerful Women' list and Shakira's 'Girl Like Me'..
5 Things To Know About Taylor Swift's Second Surprise Album 'Evermore'Taylor Swift is doing her best to make sure 2020 has a great soundtrack. The Grammy-winner announced that she's dropping her second album this year, titled 'Evermore'. Here are five things you need to..