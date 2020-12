Country Legend Dolly Parton has expressed that she would love one day for Beyonce to cover her hit song Jolene and make a really big hit with it.



The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations each. Post Malone, Jhene Aiko, and Jacob Collier are in the running for Album of the Year. According to CNN, "The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah will host the event in January. The Grammy Awards will air on Jan. 31, 2021, on CBS. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970