Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:55s - Published
President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris are Time’s Person of the Year, the...
The Wrap - Published
Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named by the...
Hindu - Published
