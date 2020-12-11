Global  
 

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as their Person of the Year for 2020.Edward Felsenthal, Time's editor in..
Biden and Harris named Time's Person of the Year

 US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2020. "The Biden-Harris ticket..
Time magazine names President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as Person of the Year

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the president-elect and vice president-elect, were named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
 
CBS Evening News, December 7, 2020

 Millions of Californians under stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 surge; Teen scientist selected as Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year"
Teen scientist selected as Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year"

 Gitanjali Rao, 15, has been named Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year." The teen scientist has been taking on some of the world's biggest problems,..
Colorado teen scientist is Time's Kid of the Year

 A 15-year-old Colorado high school student and young scientist who has used artificial intelligence and created apps to tackle contaminated drinking water and..
TIME names its first Kid of the Year

 TIME magazine, in partnership with Nickelodeon, is recognizing its first Kid of the Year: 15-year-old scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao. She stood out among..
Joe Biden Is Time’s Person of the Year – And So Is Kamala Harris

Joe Biden Is Time’s Person of the Year – And So Is Kamala Harris President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris are Time’s Person of the Year, the...
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, VP-elect Kamala Harris named TIME ‘2020 Person of the Year’

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named by the...
Time names Biden, Harris 'Person of the Year' for 2020 [Video]

Time names Biden, Harris 'Person of the Year' for 2020

Time announced President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its pick for its famed "Person of the Year" profile.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Time 'Person of the Year' 2020 | Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Time 'Person of the Year' 2020 | Oneindia News

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year. The Democratic pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists:..

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Named TIME Magazine 2020 Person Of The Year [Video]

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Named TIME Magazine 2020 Person Of The Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2020.

