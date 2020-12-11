Airbnb Tops $100 Billion on First Day of Trading

Tech IPOs are all the rage again, but the companies making market debuts this year are different from the ones which took part in the 1999 dot-com bubble, Art Hogan of National Securities told Reuters Business Correspondent Conway G. Gittens. For one thing, companies like Airbnb have long proven themselves as private companies before going public.
