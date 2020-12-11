Global  
 

Airbnb Tops $100 Billion on First Day of Trading

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Airbnb Tops $100 Billion on First Day of TradingAirbnb shares opened at $146 on its first day as a publicly traded company.

Airbnb share price doubles to value global home-share giant at $101.6bn

 Shares of Airbnb soared on their stock market debut on Thursday, with investors valuing the home rental company at $101.6 billion, the biggest US float of 2020...
WorldNews

Airbnb makes long awaited debut on stock exchange

 Thirteen years after its founders first rented air mattresses in their San Francisco apartment, Airbnb is making its long-awaited stock market debut. Airbnb..
USATODAY.com
Tech craze 2020 vs 1999: is this time different? [Video]

Tech craze 2020 vs 1999: is this time different?

Tech IPOs are all the rage again, but the companies making market debuts this year are different from the ones which took part in the 1999 dot-com bubble, Art Hogan of National Securities told Reuters Business Correspondent Conway G. Gittens. For one thing, companies like Airbnb have long proven themselves as private companies before going public.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 06:18Published

Airbnb Tops $100 Billion on First Day of Trading, Reviving Talk of a Bubble

The home-rental company’s blockbuster I.P.O. followed that of the delivery company DoorDash....
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Proactive Investors


Airbnb Stock More Than Doubled Today

The home rental service made a big splash on its first day of trading. Is that good or bad news for...
Motley Fool - Published

Airbnb is worth more than the 3 largest hotel chains combined after its stock popped 143% on its first day of trading

Airbnb closed at $144.71 on Thursday, giving it a valuation of $86.5 billion. Marriott, Hilton, and...
Business Insider - Published


Airbnb Soars 115% Valuation Past $100 Billion [Video]

Airbnb Soars 115% Valuation Past $100 Billion

Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb Airbnb soared 115% at the open in its trading debut on Thursday, giving the peer-to-peer lodging service a market valuation of more than $100 billion. Airbnb raised..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
