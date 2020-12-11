Airbnb Tops $100 Billion on First Day of Trading

Airbnb shares opened at $146 on its first day as a publicly traded company.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Airbnb Online platform for rental accommodations Airbnb share price doubles to value global home-share giant at $101.6bn Shares of Airbnb soared on their stock market debut on Thursday, with investors valuing the home rental company at $101.6 billion, the biggest US float of 2020...

WorldNews 15 hours ago Airbnb makes long awaited debut on stock exchange Thirteen years after its founders first rented air mattresses in their San Francisco apartment, Airbnb is making its long-awaited stock market debut. Airbnb..

USATODAY.com 15 hours ago Tech craze 2020 vs 1999: is this time different?



Tech IPOs are all the rage again, but the companies making market debuts this year are different from the ones which took part in the 1999 dot-com bubble, Art Hogan of National Securities told Reuters Business Correspondent Conway G. Gittens. For one thing, companies like Airbnb have long proven themselves as private companies before going public. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 06:18 Published on January 1, 1970