IMA strike: Doctors join protest against Centre’s ‘Ayurvedic surgeons’ move

Indian Medical Association (IMA) members and doctors staged a protest against the Centre's law enabling Ayurvedic doctors to practice modern medicine and surgical procedures.

The nationwide doctors' strike will disrupt medical services across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMA reiterates that it has taken 200 years of medical research to reach modern medical capabilities, where modern medicines are controlled and double controlled and are research-oriented.

Doctors across the country are observing the strike by wearing a black ribbon as a mark of protest while on duty.

Meanwhile, IMA has called for the withdrawal of all non-essential non-COVID services between 6 am and 6 pm today and the agitation is likely to intensify in the coming weeks.

